Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.13.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

