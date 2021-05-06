Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Trading Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 8,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 177,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Caesarstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

