Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,579. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

