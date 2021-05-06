CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $262.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

