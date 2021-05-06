C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

