Burst (BURST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $126,075.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $126,075.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,089,736 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

