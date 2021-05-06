Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Contrast

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -280.54% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$31.32 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $3.83 million 74.32 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 10.36, indicating that its share price is 936% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bunker Hill Mining and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.