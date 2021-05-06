BSCView (BSCV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $43,922.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00274033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.82 or 0.01185282 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.34 or 0.00786267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,330.91 or 1.00128511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

