Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

