Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.61 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $55,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

