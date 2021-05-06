Brokers Set Expectations for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.86.

TSE:POW opened at C$36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.71.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.