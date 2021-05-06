Brokers Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Leidos by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

