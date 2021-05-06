Brokers Issue Forecasts for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

FLWS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FLWS stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,214. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

