Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $9.69

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

VET traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 1,308,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

