Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Target Price at €37.03

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.03 ($43.56).

Several analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €30.75 ($36.17) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.48.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.