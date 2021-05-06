Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Price Target at $34.17

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE PDS opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

