Brokerages Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) PT at $5.00

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,153. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.