Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) PT at $51.00

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZON. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 821,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17. Ozon has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

