Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) PT at $40.83

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 518,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Instruments by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

