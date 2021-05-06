Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $167.60

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. 54,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,624. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,103,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

