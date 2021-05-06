Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Price Target at $10.59

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

