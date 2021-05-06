Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$25.18

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$23.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

