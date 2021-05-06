Brokerages Set Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) PT at GBX 552

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of AGK stock traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 861.86 ($11.26). 940,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 871.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 704.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.80. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

In other news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

