Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report sales of $189.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $213.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $769.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $782.83 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 323,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.