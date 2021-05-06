Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Range Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 159,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,040. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

