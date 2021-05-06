Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.51 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

