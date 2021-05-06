Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 509,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

