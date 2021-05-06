Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,535. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Earnings History and Estimates for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

