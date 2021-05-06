Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $40.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.18 million to $40.21 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

TCPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,770. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $473,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

