Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 23,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

