Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

