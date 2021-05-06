Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce sales of $334.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TITN traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,544. The company has a market capitalization of $565.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

