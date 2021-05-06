Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 283,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,851. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $67.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.