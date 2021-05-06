Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce $21.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.19 million to $22.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.89 million to $95.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $113.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.59 million to $118.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 252,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

