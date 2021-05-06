Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

Pulmonx stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.