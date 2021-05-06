Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

