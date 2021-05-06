Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $3.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 1,481,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

