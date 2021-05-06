Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

NYSE:CALX opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 326.29 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 762,707 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

