Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $163.59 and last traded at $163.38, with a volume of 6881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

