Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BVIC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

BVIC opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 855.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 814.02. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 902 ($11.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

