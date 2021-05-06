Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $349.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 349.50 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.57), with a volume of 33748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382.33 ($5.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 66,249 shares of company stock valued at $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

