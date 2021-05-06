Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,170 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

