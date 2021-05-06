Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $235.04 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

