Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 387,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 343,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 790.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 195,679 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,580,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,110 shares of company stock worth $2,216,572. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

