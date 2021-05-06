Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.47.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $260.97 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

