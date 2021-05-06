BoutsPro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $262,774.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $621,447.48 and approximately $262,774.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

