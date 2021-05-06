Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $155,417.72 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BSX stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

