BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

BWA traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 2,064,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

