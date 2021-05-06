BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $881,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $2,067,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $13,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 406.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 361,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.