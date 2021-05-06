BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $881,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $2,067,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $13,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 406.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 361,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
