Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $0.50 to $0.80 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.64.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,856. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

